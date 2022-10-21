Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases 424 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVOO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 178.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 49.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter worth $171,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

IVOO opened at $152.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.16. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $147.86 and a 12 month high of $197.76.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.