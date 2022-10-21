Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 2,077 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in HP by 46.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 213,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 67,984 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 16.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 13.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 200.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 5.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $25.57 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

