BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BWAGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BAWAG Group from €70.00 ($71.43) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BAWAG Group from €73.00 ($74.49) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BAWAG Group from €70.00 ($71.43) to €72.00 ($73.47) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

BAWAG Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BWAGF opened at $42.86 on Monday. BAWAG Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.97.

About BAWAG Group

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

