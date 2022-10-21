Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Shares Down 20%

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 20% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 123,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 217,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$11.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bayhorse Silver news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 5,000,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 871,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,843.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

