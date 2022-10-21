Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 374,469 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,411,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $70,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 193,366.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,787,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782,994 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,429,000. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 505.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 732,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,642,000 after purchasing an additional 611,321 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.7% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 142,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 237.8% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 49,511 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS ICSH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.91. 1,511,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average is $50.05. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.