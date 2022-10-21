Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 392 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 70.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.47. 33,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,303. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.50.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

