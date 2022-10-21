Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,907 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $16,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,669 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071,255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,661,000 after acquiring an additional 225,633 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,362,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,662,000 after acquiring an additional 34,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56,970 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.61. 4,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,217. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

