Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the second quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 106,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,762,000 after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

VB stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.12. 4,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,578. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.19 and a 200-day moving average of $189.33.

