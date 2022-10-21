Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 64,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Stock Performance

BATS ESML traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.31. 729,326 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.80.

