Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,627 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $165,102,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,282,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,875,000 after acquiring an additional 562,260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.66. 98,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,516. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.69. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.



