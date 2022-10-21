Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,443,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.06. 1,527,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,807,930. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.27 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

