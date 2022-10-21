Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
ESGU traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.37. The company had a trading volume of 49,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,605. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.98.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
