Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $832,000 Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,557.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 92,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 87,321 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 139.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 139.9% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.24. The stock had a trading volume of 20,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,721. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $63.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average is $56.23.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.