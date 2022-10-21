Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 5,724 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $976,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WRB shares. Argus started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.35. The company had a trading volume of 24,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average of $66.92. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $50.44 and a 52-week high of $72.67.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

