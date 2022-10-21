Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $68,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $795,000. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.92. The stock had a trading volume of 124,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805,445. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $85.71 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.57.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

