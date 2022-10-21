Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $5.43 Million Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 63,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 15,276 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after buying an additional 40,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,751,000.

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $69.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,819. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.21. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $85.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

