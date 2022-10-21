Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $6.12 Million Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,314 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,284,935. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01.

