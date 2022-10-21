Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $7.02 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,639 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST traded up $5.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $470.47. 37,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $505.84 and a 200-day moving average of $508.85. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

