Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $4.41 Million in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 136,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.99% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $631,000.

NYSEARCA:DBMF traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,060. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.15. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $34.89.

