Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,068 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,068 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.37. The stock had a trading volume of 51,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,656. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.34. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.