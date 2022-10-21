Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 141,625 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,625 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,106,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,768,000 after buying an additional 256,418 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,234,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,746,000 after buying an additional 212,401 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 291,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 103,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,530,000 after buying an additional 94,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 708,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,501,000 after buying an additional 62,146 shares in the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $17.09. 3,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,856. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 44.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 103.07%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

