Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 3,003 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,508,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VOO traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $339.30. 154,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,164,060. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $357.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.09.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

