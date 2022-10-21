Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 3,003 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,508,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of VOO traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $339.30. 154,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,164,060. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $357.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.09.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.