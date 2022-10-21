Bend DAO (BEND) Price Hits $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $64.22 million and approximately $313,042.00 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bend DAO has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bend DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bend DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

