Berenberg Bank Reiterates €267.00 Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Berenberg Bank set a €267.00 ($272.45) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €214.00 ($218.37) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America set a €250.00 ($255.10) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($270.41) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($224.49) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Allianz Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Allianz stock opened at €172.88 ($176.41) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €170.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €186.01. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($211.02).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

