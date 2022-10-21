Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,349 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 38.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 13.9% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,270 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 14.1% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 218.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,764 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $2,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,423 shares of company stock worth $1,995,772 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Best Buy Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.33. 45,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,134. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.16.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

