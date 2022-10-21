Beta Finance Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0815 or 0.00000428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. Beta Finance has a market cap of $50.26 million and $1.91 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance’s genesis date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,666,667 tokens. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beta Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

