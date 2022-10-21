Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.33

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.33 and last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 9864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BYND. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on Beyond Meat to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.06.

Insider Transactions at Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.08 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,358 shares in the company, valued at $838,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Beyond Meat by 6.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 110.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 4.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.