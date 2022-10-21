Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS) Trading Down 0.9%

Bidstack Group Plc (LON:BIDS – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.76 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.83 ($0.03). Approximately 1,095,508 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,905,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85 ($0.03).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Bidstack Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.02. The stock has a market cap of £26.32 million and a P/E ratio of -2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Bidstack Group

Bidstack Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology company in the United Kingdom. It provides dynamic, targeted, and automated native in-game advertising for the global video games industry across multiple platforms, including mobile, PC, and console. The company also offers content security and assurance services to cross platform advertisers.

