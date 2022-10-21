BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Barclays

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BIGC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.63.

Shares of BIGC opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. BigCommerce has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $64.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.33.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.16 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 62.59% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 27,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $519,830.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,052.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 27,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $519,830.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,052.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $409,846.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,219,192. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BigCommerce by 36.5% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,105 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter worth $11,170,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 150.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,014,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,440,000 after acquiring an additional 610,315 shares during the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at about $11,774,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at about $10,426,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

