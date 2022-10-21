Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Shares Up 9.3%

Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL – Get Rating) shot up 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 804 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.67.

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. Bionik Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 975.04% and a negative net margin of 1,342.13%.

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, engages in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products. It offers InMotion Robots, which include a suite of robotic rehabilitation products; InMotion ARM, an evidence-based intelligent interactive rehabilitation technology that senses patient movements and limitations; InMotion ARM/HAND, which provides support for therapy involving reaching with grasp and release movements, and individual hand movements; and InMotion Connect platform that consists of a hardware device connected to the InMotion Robot, as well as a subscription to InMotion Connect Pulse.

