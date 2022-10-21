Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 20th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $106.16 or 0.00557282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.04 billion and $169.58 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,048.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00245686 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00053386 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000704 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,206,412 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
