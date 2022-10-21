Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Black Stone Minerals has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Black Stone Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 77.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.7%.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BSM opened at $17.64 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $180.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.08 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 60.34% and a return on equity of 41.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Insider Transactions at Black Stone Minerals

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,168,405.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,168,405.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,168,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,303,378.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,114,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,123 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 196,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 12.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 50,916 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 82,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 48.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 106,352 shares during the period. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.