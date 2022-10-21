BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after purchasing an additional 275,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,855,383,000 after purchasing an additional 138,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after purchasing an additional 294,408 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK opened at $575.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $634.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $643.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $714.43.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

