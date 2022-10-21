BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,336 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BUI. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BUI traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.26. 501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,057. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.30. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $27.79.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.