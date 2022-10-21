Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $18.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Blink Charging traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 2681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

BLNK has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Blink Charging to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Blink Charging from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Insider Activity at Blink Charging

In related news, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $237,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 115,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,168.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blink Charging news, Board Member Mahidhar Reddy sold 10,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $237,713.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,152,439.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $237,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 115,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,168.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,630 shares of company stock valued at $918,284. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blink Charging

Blink Charging Trading Down 2.2 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 14,328.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 56.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 32.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 43.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.15.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.79 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 202.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

