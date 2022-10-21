Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $18.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Blink Charging traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 2681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.
BLNK has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Blink Charging to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Blink Charging from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.
In related news, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $237,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 115,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,168.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blink Charging news, Board Member Mahidhar Reddy sold 10,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $237,713.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,152,439.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $237,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 115,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,168.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,630 shares of company stock valued at $918,284. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.15.
Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.79 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 202.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.
