Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 58 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.7% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $306.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,553. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.82. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

