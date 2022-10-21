Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 27.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 312.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PEO traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,914. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $24.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.12.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.