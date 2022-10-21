Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May accounts for 0.5% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMAY. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth $275,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BMAY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.98. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,891. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average is $29.60. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31.

