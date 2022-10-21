Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 3.32% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Matisse Capital raised its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 394.5% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 118,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 94,697 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 348,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 29,445 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MXE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,900. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

About Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

