Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 39,039 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 378,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,039 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $16,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 62,526 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after buying an additional 69,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,741. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average of $47.33. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.