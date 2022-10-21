Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $234,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAY. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 103.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 8.3% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 17.4% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 13.6% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of FMAY stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.76. The company had a trading volume of 14,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,438. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average is $35.57.

