BMO Capital Markets Cuts Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Price Target to C$52.00

Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Winpak from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday.

Winpak Stock Performance

WIPKF stock remained flat at $33.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. Winpak has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average is $33.25.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

