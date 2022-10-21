BNB Hits Market Cap of $43.17 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. During the last week, BNB has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $269.84 or 0.01406491 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $43.17 billion and approximately $601.62 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,980,929 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 161,001,128.87080464. The last known price of BNB is 268.27982755 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1129 active market(s) with $527,562,763.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.