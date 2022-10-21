BNB Hits Market Cap of $43.17 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. During the last week, BNB has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $269.84 or 0.01406491 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $43.17 billion and approximately $601.62 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,980,929 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 161,001,128.87080464. The last known price of BNB is 268.27982755 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1129 active market(s) with $527,562,763.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
