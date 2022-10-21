BNB Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $555.30 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One BNB coin can now be bought for $267.05 or 0.01405234 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $42.72 billion and approximately $555.30 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,981,056 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

