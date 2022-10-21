BNB Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $555.30 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One BNB coin can now be bought for $267.05 or 0.01405234 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $42.72 billion and approximately $555.30 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,981,056 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 161,001,128.87080464. The last known price of BNB is 268.27982755 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1129 active market(s) with $527,562,763.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
