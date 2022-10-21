Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Increased to C$52.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Bombardier from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Bombardier from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$71.25 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bombardier in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.61.

Bombardier Price Performance

Shares of BDRBF opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

