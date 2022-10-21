boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.79) to GBX 35 ($0.42) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 56 ($0.68) to GBX 40 ($0.48) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of boohoo group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.72) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, boohoo group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group Stock Performance

boohoo group stock opened at $8.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.