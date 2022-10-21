Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,466,265,000 after acquiring an additional 35,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after acquiring an additional 94,296 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 301,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock traded up $5.43 on Friday, reaching $1,779.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,106. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,849.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,972.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,512.45.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.