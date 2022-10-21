Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Lowered by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 3.2% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Booking worth $43,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Booking by 5.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 21.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $17.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,791.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,106. The company has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,849.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1,972.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,512.45.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

