Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Given New $405.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $385.00 to $405.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $251.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $296.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $331.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $353.43.

SAM stock opened at $336.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $344.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.20. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $287.00 and a 52-week high of $547.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.98). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $616.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total value of $161,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,051.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total transaction of $161,466.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $612,051.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,593 shares in the company, valued at $989,825.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 777 shares of company stock valued at $292,630. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at $144,000. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 6.5% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Boston Beer by 4.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Beer by 91.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

