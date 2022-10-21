Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-$10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Boston Beer also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.00-10.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAM. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $251.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $331.00 to $314.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $296.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $353.43.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $336.16 on Friday. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $287.00 and a 52-week high of $547.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $344.45 and a 200-day moving average of $346.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -69.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($1.27). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $596.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total transaction of $161,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,051.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total transaction of $161,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,051.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $35,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 777 shares of company stock valued at $292,630 over the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Boston Beer by 178.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 44.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

